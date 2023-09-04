Parts of erstwhile Adilabad see moderate to heavy rains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:54 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district registered moderate to heavy rains from Sunday night to Monday morning, ending a prolonged dry spell and cheering farmers.

Nirmal district saw an average rainfall of 84.1 mm. Mudhole mandal received the highest rainfall of 122.2 mm, followed by Kaddampeddur mandal which had 113 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1079 mm as against the normal rainfall of 757 mm, reflecting an excess by 42 percent.

Meanwhile, the average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 51.4 mm. Wankidi mandal had the highest rainfall of 69 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 917 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 877 mm, showing a deviation by five percent. The average rainfall of Mancherial and Adilabad districts was 46.6 mm and 41.9 mm, respectively.

The rains have cheered paddy and cotton farmers, who hope the rains would help the growth of the saplings of paddy transplanted and the cotton crops which reached the flowering stage.