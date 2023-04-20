Burglary at TV artist flat, Punjagutta

Burglars allegedly broke into the house of a Telugu TV artist at Punjagutta and decamped with gold ornaments weighing around 1 kg and other silver articles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

The TV artist Sumitra Pampana (56) who stays at a flat in an apartment building in Srinagar Colony was out of the city on some work on Monday. The next morning, her relatives who stay in the same building, noticed that the latch of her flat’s door was broken and alerted the police about it. After going inside the house they found the house ransacked and cupboards open.

Sumitra in her complaint alleged that gold and diamond studded ornaments weighing around 129 tolas and silver articles weighing about 293 grams were stolen by the burglars.

“A case is registered and efforts have been launched to identify the offenders,” said Punjagutta Inspector, C. Harishchandra Reddy.