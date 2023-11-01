Bus collides with lorry: 10 passengers injured in Narayankhed

On Wednesday, a TSRTC bus collided with a stationary sand-laden lorry near the Narayankhed DSP office on the Bidar-Narayankhed road in Narayankhed town, resulting in ten passengers sustaining injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

According to the police, the Dubbak depot bus was coming to Narayankhed when it hit the lorry parked on the busy road.

The police said that the driver of the lorry had parked it carelessly on the road. DSP Venkat Reddy and Inspector Srinivas Reddy along with their team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Area Hospital Narayankhed.

There were 30 passengers on the bus when the incident occurred. All the 10 injured were out of danger. A case has been registered.