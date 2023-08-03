Celebrations held hailing CM KCR’s crop loan waiver

While legislators made a beeline and thanked the Chief Minister at his chambers in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, farmers along with the BRS cadre organised celebrations across the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s decision to implement the complete crop loan waiver for farmers, turned out to be a jubiliant moment for both farmers and also elected representatives across the State on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had set a new benchmark in farmers’ welfare, with numerous initiatives like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. With the decision to implement the complete waiver of crop loans, the State government is receiving overwhelming response from all quarters in the State. Ministers-led delegations of MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives from all the erstwhile districts flocked the Chief Minister’s chambers in the State Legislature and presented flower bouquets to Chandrashekhar Rao thanking for his gesture, on behalf of the farmers.

On the occasion, the legislators informed the Chief Minister that farmers’ families were celebrating across the State. They lauded that the State government has once again stood by the farmers who are unable to repay the mounting debts.

Farmers along with the farmers organisations, Rythu Bandhu Samithis and the BRS cadre organised celebrations. They performed ‘Palabhishekam’ on the portrait of the Chief Minister and also took out massive rallies thanking the Chief Minister.