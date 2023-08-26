Central Excise–GST defeat Abbas Union in Rahim Super League Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Central Excise – GST defeated Abbas union 2-1 in the TFA’s ‘A’ Division Rahim Super League Football Championship being played at Gymkhana football ground, Secunderabad on Saturday.

For the winners, Rajadebnath opened the scoring in the 35th minute while K Madan doubled the lead with a 60th minute strike. Mohd Yousha scored in the 75th minute to give Abbas union hope but Central Exercise eventually won the tie.

Results: Central Excise – GST 2 (Rajadebnath 1, K Madan 1) bt Abbas union FC 1 (Mohd Yousha 1)