Saturday, Aug 26, 2023
Home | News | Central Excise Gst Defeat Abbas Union In Rahim Super League Football Championship

Central Excise–GST defeat Abbas Union in Rahim Super League Football Championship

For the winners, Rajadebnath opened the scoring in the 35th minute while K Madan doubled the lead with a 60th minute strike

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 26 August 23
Central Excise–GST defeat Abbas Union in Rahim Super League Football Championship
For the winners, Rajadebnath opened the scoring in the 35th minute while K Madan doubled the lead with a 60th minute strike

Hyderabad: Central Excise – GST defeated Abbas union 2-1 in the TFA’s ‘A’ Division Rahim Super League Football Championship being played at Gymkhana football ground, Secunderabad on Saturday.

For the winners, Rajadebnath opened the scoring in the 35th minute while K Madan doubled the lead with a 60th minute strike. Mohd Yousha scored in the 75th minute to give Abbas union hope but Central Exercise eventually won the tie.

Results: Central Excise – GST 2 (Rajadebnath 1, K Madan 1) bt Abbas union FC 1 (Mohd Yousha 1)

Related News

Latest News