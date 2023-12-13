Chaaturya, Manikanta help CCOB clinch Winter Premier League Jr Cricket Tournament

Riding on AN Chaaturya’s 91 runs and Manikanta’s 89, City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) registered a comfortable 5-wicket win over Ashwin Sooraj Cricket Academy in final of the 8th Edition of Winter Premier League Jr Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Team members of CCOB CA with the winners trophy on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Riding on AN Chaaturya’s 91 runs and Manikanta’s 89, City College Old Boys Cricket Association (CCOB CA) registered a comfortable 5-wicket win over Ashwin Sooraj Cricket Academy in final of the 8th Edition of Winter Premier League Jr Cricket Tournament, organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at SKN Cricket Grounds, Boduppal, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, Ashwin Sooraj CA were bowled out for 226 runs in 32 overs with Pulla Ashwin top-scoring with 64.

In reply, Chaaturya and Manikanta helped CCOB to reach the target in 31.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Final: Ashwin Sooraj CA 226 in 32 overs (Pulla Ashwin 64; Adarsh Deshmukh 2/17) lost to CCOB CA 230/5 in 31.1 overs (AN Chaaturya 91, Manikanta 89; Ganesh 2/18, Daya Prakash 2/30); Awards: Most Valuable Player: Mohammed Arshad; Man of the Match (Final): AN Chaaturya; Best Batsman: Manikanta; Best Bowler: Adarsh Deshmukh; Best Fielder: Jashwanth; Best All-rounder: G Sravan; Game-Changer-Award: Pulla Ashwin; Emerging Player: Ameer Shiakh.