Chandrababu to take up ‘Penna to Vamsadhara’ project tour from Aug 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a `Penna to Vamsadhara’ projects tour in the state from August 1.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Saturday, TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchan Naidu appealed to the people not to look at the programme from political angle but only as a public awareness programme.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and some YSR Congress Party leaders had made plunder as their policy and were attacking those who questioned them, he alleged. The TDP would explain how the government effected preclosure to certain projects and neglected agriculture and irrigation sectors badly, he added.