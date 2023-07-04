Chandrachur, Nipurn star for Keystone School at Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Chandrachur scored 37 points while Nipun added 29 as Keystone School boys team Grade 11 and 12 scored a resounding 84-17 victory over Gitanjali School in the Group D match at the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Tuesday.

In the girls fixture, Tanushree and Disha scored 21 and 20 points each to help Gitanjali School post a 43-38 win over The Future Kids.

Results: Grade 11 & 12 Boys: Keystone School 84 (Chandrachur 37, Nipun 29) bt Gitanjali School 17; Girls: Gitanjali School 43 (Tanushree 21, Disha 20) bt The Future Kids School 38 (Mounika 14, Thanishka 10).