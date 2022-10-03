Chased by monkeys, two teenagers drown in Nizamabad

Representational Image

Nizamabad: In a tragic incident, two teenage boys, who were trying to save themselves from a bunch of monkeys that attacked them, drowned in a water tank in Advi Mamidipally village in Maklur mandal of the district on Monday. The two were identified as B Rajesh, 13, and P Rithesh, 14.

According to Maklur SI C Yadagiri Goud, a group of five teenagers, who went to the water tank around 5.30 pm to have a bath, were attacked by a bunch of monkeys and while trying to save themselves, four of them jumped into the tank. The fifth teenager, who was a swimmer, managed to save two of his friends, but Rajesh and Rithesh drowned, the SI said.

The other teenagers rushed to the village to muster help but by then it was too late, he said. The villagers informed the police, who retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the Government General Hospital, Nizamabad for autopsy.

The police have registered a case.