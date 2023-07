Chatrapathi bowls Visaka to victory in HCA B Division two-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: M Chatrapathi returned with an impressive 6/28 bowling figures as his side Visaka thrashed Secunderabad Nawabs by 178 runs in the HCA B Division two-day league match, on Friday.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Cheerful Chums 164 in 54.1 overs lost to Bheema 165/3 in 35.3 overs (Likith Karthik 56no); Charminar 334 in 75.4 overs bt MCC 132 in 37.4 overs (Mohd Nawaz 5/38, Nafees Ul Haq 3/13); Balaaji 316 in 66.2 overs bt Vijay Hanuman 245/9 in 90 overs (Mustafa Malik Khan 72, S Vikas 122; Yathin Reddy 3/48); Hyderabad union 496/8 in 90 overs bt Deccan Blues 272 in 67.1 overs (D Rohit 59, M Ravi Kumar 108, Ahwinan Ram 3/44); Sri Shyam 329 in 80.2 overs lost to Rakesh XI 330/4 in 71.4 overs (A Mani Kiran 118, B Pranav Naik 65, N Kanthi kiran 90no); Rohit XI 403 in 85.1 overs bt CCOB 254 in 61.4 overs (Mohd Abdul Rahman 67; VM Dhanush 3/36, Mod Ismail 3/56, P Vishnu 3/48); Crown 222 in 84 overs lost to Hyderabad Blues 223/2 in 53 overs (Jasmeet Nain 74, Anil Kumar Yadav 70, K Ostawal Deepak 66); Future Stars 466/7 dec in 76.4 overs bt National 302 in 58.2 overs (Tushar Tripathi 120, Harsh Dev Singh 101; Avik Dixit 4/74, M Sai Karthikeya 3/62); Visaka 284 in 81.4 overs bt Secunderabad Nawabs 106 in 38 overs (Eetesh Tiwari 3/41, M Chatrapathi 6/28); Warangal Dist 354 in 69 overs bt Megacity 201 in 63.3 overs (V Sai Goutham Raja 68; C Varuneshwar 4/73, Amgoth Ganesh 3/12); Sportive 183/6 in 25 overs (Benjamin Thomas 51) bt Postal 134 in 24.4 overs (Nishanth Yadav 53; Benjamin Thomas 3/17).

A Division three-day league: Cambridge XI 330/8 in 106.5 overs (M Dhanush 101, K Vamshi Krishna 50; A Nitin 3/44) drew with BDL.

Top performers

Centurions: S Vikas 122, M Ravi Kumar 108, A Mani Kiran 118, Tushar Tripathi 120, Harsh Dev Singh 101

Five or more wickets: M Chatrapathi 6/28, Mohd Nawaz 5/38