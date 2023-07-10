Chirec Public School, Future Kids School secure huge wins at Keystone Basketball League

Chirec Public School and The Future Kids School secured huge wins over Suchitra Academy and Sreenidhi International respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Chirec Public School and The Future Kids School secured huge wins over Suchitra Academy and Sreenidhi International respectively

Hyderabad: Chirec Public School and The Future Kids School secured huge wins over Suchitra Academy and Sreenidhi International respectively in the under grade 10 boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Monday.

The Future Kids School scored 81 points with the help of Shivtej, Adotua and Rithvik’s 22, 19 and 17 points respectively as Sreenidhi International managed just 21 points.

In the other game, Anirudh contributed with 21 points while Arjun scored 12 to help Chirec Public School cruise past Suchitra Academy 79-14.

In the girls tie, Chirec Public School continued their domination over Suchitra Academy beating them 50-14. Oakridge International beat The Future Kids 66-11.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Chirec Public School 79 (Anirudh 21, Siddharth 10, Vedant 10, Arjun 12) bt Suchitra Academy 14, The Future Kids School 81 (Shivtej 22, Adotua 19, Rithvik 17, Karthikeya 14) bt Sreenidhi International 21, Girls: Chirec Public School 50 (Krithika 30, Godha 12) bt Suchitra Academy 14, Oakridge International 66 (Shloka 25, Pranavi 10) bt The Future Kids 11;

Grade 11&12 Girls: Oakridge International 32 (Devna 14, Laasya 10) bt Sancta Maria 30 (Akshitha 14).