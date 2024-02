CM condoles demise of Fali S Nariman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 04:35 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended his condolences on the demise of eminent jurist and senior advocate of Supreme Court Fali S Nariman. In a statement, he recalled the services of Nariman as a distinguished constitutional lawyer and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family.