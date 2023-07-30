CM KCR giving top priority to weaker sections’ welfare: Speaker

Telangana state Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was focusing on development of weaker sections and implementing several schemes and welfare programmes for their upliftment.

File photo of Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

The Speaker, who took part in various development works in the old Banswada Dalitwada on Sunday, inaugurated the PSR Park set up at a cost of Rs.18 lakh and water tank built at a cost of Rs.36.30 lakh. He also inaugurated a kitchen building constructed at a cost of Rs.15 lakh.

Later, he laid foundation for a Dandora function hall to be built at a cost of Rs.20 lakh and performed bhoomi puja of 40 houses being constructed under the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said the State government was giving top priority to welfare of dalits and addressing their issues on a war footing. The government had constructed and handed over to beneficiaries about 176 houses in Dalitwada, he said, adding that almost every family residing in Dalitwada now had their own houses.

In the Banswada Assembly constituency, the State government had sanctioned 11,000 double bedroom houses, he informed. In order to provide quality health services to women and children, the government had set up a Mother and Children Hospital in Banswada at a cost of Rs.20 crore, he said.

Banswada Municipal Corporation Jangam Gangadhar and others were present.