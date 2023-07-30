Telangana: Palair Navodaya Vidyalaya principal suspended after student’s death

It might be noted that the student Durga Nagender (16) of Kokya thanda of Palair mandal died and three others suffered injuries when they suffered electric shock.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 AM, Sun - 30 July 23

Representational Image.

Khammam: The principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Palair in Khammam, A Chandra Babu has been suspended from services following the death of a 12th standard student at the institution on Saturday.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Hyderabad Region deputy commissioner T Gopala Krishna in an order issued during late evening hours of Saturday said Chandra Babu was placed under suspension with immediate effect and he was attached to NVS regional office.

The students were engaged in erecting the flexis for the regional level sports meet that was scheduled to take place at the Palair Navodaya Vidyalaya from August 3 and came in contact with a 11kv electricity supply line.