CM KCR reviews Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project

CM KCR signed files on Sunday related to digging canals from Karivena and Udandapur reservoirs to Narayanpet, Kodangal and Vikarabad, which are being constructed as an integral part of Palamuru-Rangareddy lifts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In his first meeting at the new Secretariat on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Irrigation officials to complete the works pertaining to the Karivena Reservoir on a war footing and transfer water into it by July and lift water up to Udandapur Reservoir by August.

The Chief Minister, holding a review meeting on the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project (PRLI), directed officials to complete the work of transferring water from one reservoir to another through the ‘conveyor system’. The Chief Minister also asked officials to call for tenders for digging canals for drinking water needs in Tandur, Parigi, Vikarabad, Kodangal and Chevella constituencies.

He had signed files on Sunday related to digging canals from Karivena and Udandapur reservoirs to Narayanpet, Kodangal and Vikarabad, which are being constructed as an integral part of Palamuru-Rangareddy lifts.

The Karivena Reservoir is being constructed as part of the larger PRLI and the Chief Minister is keen to complete the project at the earliest. The works of the reservoir were stopped a few months ago citing legal tangles and the works got delayed. The State government has decided to provide drinking water from Udandapur reservoir to Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts as part of the scheme.

In view of the Supreme Court’s permission to continue drinking water works in the Palamuru Rangareddy project, the Chief Minister also discussed the progress of drinking water supply works in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy districts. The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of Kalvakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima and Koil Sagar works and directed officials to complete the remaining works by June.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Secretary to CM Smita Sabharwal, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, CM OSD (Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande and others were present.

Also Read Canal works for Palamuru Rangareddy LIS to begin soon: CM KCR