CM Revanth Reddy extends Rs 2 lakh assistance to Swiggy executive’s family

CM Revanth Reddy presented a cheque of Rs.2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the victim's family at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a Swiggy delivery executive, who died after being chased by a dog while delivering a food parcel at a building.

The Chief Minister presented a cheque of Rs.2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the victim’s family at the BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with gig workers at Nampally Exhibition Grounds last Saturday, had announced the assistance to the Swiggy delivery executive, who died accidentally four months ago.

After learning about his family’s struggles, the Chief Minister instructed officials to provide Rs.2 lakh to them. The officials collected the details of the family and they met the Chief Minister and received the assistance. The family expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister for the timely help.