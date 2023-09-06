CM to initiate Palamuru Rangareddy LIS Stage I wet run on Sept 16

CM KCR will switch on the Narlapur pump house commencing its wet run under Stage–I of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on September 16.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will switch on the Narlapur pump house commencing its wet run under Stage–I of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme on September 16. This marks the commissioning of the drinking water component of the project intended to quench the thirst of the people in 1,226 villages.

The Narlapur pump house has in all nine mega pumps each with an operational capacity of 145 MW. They will be pumping Krishna water into the Narlapur Reservoir which is two kilometres away.

The Chief Minister will perform a special pooja at the project in worship of the Krishna river that has been the lifeline for a major part of the four Southern states including Telangana. He will later address a public meeting at the project. People from all the beneficiary villages and their sarpanches will take part in the public meeting in a big way.

They will collect the sacred water of Krishna water and take it to their native villages where they would be anointing the feet of their village deities. It will be a dream come true for the water-starved erstwhile Mahabubnagar district which was hitherto known for drought and migration.

The Chief Minister held a high level review on the implementation of the project at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He said the Palamuru Rangareddy LIS could be materialized overcoming major obstacles. The irrigation component of the project should be completed with the spirit that helped in the commissioning of the Kaleshwaram project in a record time, he said, thanking officials of the project as well as departments and agencies that were involved in the implementation of the project.