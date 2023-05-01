| Commencement Of Ts Cpget Likely From Last Week Of June

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Online Applications are invited from the candidates who have passed or appearing for the final semester (year) examination in the qualifying degree / Intermediate for entrance tests and admission into various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., etc.), P.G. Diploma Course and 5 yrs. Integrated Programmes (M.A., M.Sc., MBA) offered (TS-CPGET-2023) by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

The commencement of the entrance tests of TS-CPGET is tentatively from last week of June, 2023 and will be conducted online through Computer Based Test (CBT).

The date of commencement of online registration and submission of applications is May 12 and last date of submitting applications is June 6.

The last date to submit online applications with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 18 and with a fine of Rs 2, 000 is June 20, 2023.

For details: www.osmania.ac.in or https://cpget.tsche.ac.in or www.ouadmissions.com