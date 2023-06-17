Computer Science gets huge response in DOST

All 60 seats in each of the 14 colleges allotted in first phase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 17 June 23

Nizam College is among the top ten institutes preferred by students.

Hyderabad: The BSc (Hons) Computer Science programme introduced this year received a huge response from students in the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023, first-phase seat allotment announced here on Friday.

All 60 seats in this programme in each of the 14 colleges, including one private and 13 Government Degree Colleges, were allotted in the first phase. Another 20 colleges are likely to be permitted to introduce the programme in the second-phase.

Similarly, all seats in BSc (Hons) Biotechnology introduced at Government City College have been filled in the first-phase counselling itself.

In the DOST allotments, commerce continues to be the top choice for students with 33,251 of the total 78,212 candidates who exercised web options, getting seats in commerce.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the DOST 2023 first-phase seat allotment with 73,220 students receiving seats. A total of 1,05,935 students registered for undergraduate admissions, 78,212 candidates gave web options and 73,220 have been allotted seats.

The registration for second-phase admissions and web options are from June 16 to 27, while the seat allotment is on June 30. Classwork will commence from July 17.