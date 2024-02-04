Cong-BRS have joined hands to defeat BJP in LS Polls: Laxman

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Laxman said both the parties had come to an understanding and were preparing strategies to defeat the BJP in the elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 06:09 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member K Laxman alleged that the Congress and the BRS had joined hands to defeat BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in the State.

The way the Congress government was dealing with the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, it had become clear that both the parties were working in tandem, he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Laxman said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instead of taking steps to implement the Six Guarantees was looking for ways to delay it, he said.

“The way things are moving in the government it does not look like the guarantees will be implemented in 100-days,”he said.