Congress, BJP cadre join BRS in Dubbaka

Several workers of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party of Peddachepyala village in Mirudoddi Mandal joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Congress, BJP cadre join in BRS in Dubbaka Constituency of Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Several workers of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Peddachepyala village in Mirudoddi Mandal joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Mirudoddi on Tuesday.

Welcoming them into the party fold by handing them the party scarf, the MP said Opposition leaders and cadre were joining BRS because they were confident that the development of Dubbaka constituency was possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He assured all support to the leaders who joined BRS.