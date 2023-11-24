‘Congress candidates seeking votes on promise to join BRS after elections’

CM KCR urged voters not to believe in such deceitful tactics by the Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday accused the Congress party candidates of seeking votes saying they will join the BRS after getting elected, as they have realised that their defeat is certain. He urged voters not to believe in such deceitful tactics.

“After realising that their defeat is certain, the Congress candidates started a new campaign. They are asking people to elect them so that after winning they will go and join the BRS. I got the news. Somehow they want to win. But people should not believe in their deceitful campaign,” he said, while addressing the Praja Ashiravada Sabha public meeting in Mancherial.

Taking a jibe at Congress candidate K Premsagar Rao, the BRS president said if the Congress candidate wins, people are assured of gambling dens in every street in Mancherial and people will only end up losing their assets by playing cards. “I appeal you to cast your vote to BRS candidate N Divakar Rao. I assure to sanction the lift irrigation schemes at Antargam, Gudem and surrounding areas as requested by him. We will also complete the embankment of the Godavari River and resolving the flooding of low-lying areas in Mancherial,” he announced.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao left everyone in splits while addressing the gathering at Ramagundam. When some BRS supporters shouted “Aur ek dakka, KCR pakka,” he quickly responded with a smile saying, “Naaku telvadanaya (Don’t I know),” receiving loud cheering from the crowd.