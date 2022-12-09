Patancheru MLA to build complex for fishermen

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Sangareddy: MLA Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy laid the foundation for a community hall cum shopping complex for the welfare of the Mudiraj community at Thimmakka Cheruvu in Patancheru town.

The MLA said he would spend Rs 20 lakh from his own pocket to construct the building. The fisheries department would install two cold storage facilities for keeping fish fresh in the shopping complex.

Assuring to extend all support to the fishermen community in the constituency, the MLA said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sparked a blue revolution in the State by releasing crores of fish in water bodies across the State.

Earlier, the MLA inaugurated the Mahila Samakhya Bhavan at Sai Priya Colony at Patancheru. He also laid the foundation for a Mahila Samakhya Bhavan in Muthangi. Reddy handed over furniture worth Rs 1.5 lakh for both the Bhavans.

Patancheru Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav and others were present.