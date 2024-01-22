Congress MLC candidates declared elected

Congress party MLC candidates Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat have been declared elected under MLAs quota here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 08:22 PM

The Congress leaders had filed their nominations for the legislative council by-elections under the MLAs quota on Thursday. The nominations were filed to fill the two vacancies arising due to the resignations of BRS MLCs Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy on December 9 last year.

The by-elections for the legislative council were to be held on January 29, and the counting to take place on the same day. However, as no other nominations were filed, Returning Officer Upender Reddy on Monday announced that the Congress leaders elected and certificates were also presented to this effect.