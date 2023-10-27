Congress plea against Rythu Bandhu: Model Code of Conduct does not stop implementation of running programmes

MCC will not come in the way of the implementation of running programmes that are not explicitly mentioned in the directives of EC on any count and this is acknowledged widely as an issue of common knowledge for political parties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:26 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: The Congress representation to the Election Commission of India raising objection to the disbursal of crop investment assistance to the farmers in the State under the Rythu Bandhu programme is turning to be a politically motivated move since the scheme is an ongoing programme and as per norms, the disbursals of ongoing schemes are not prohibited by the Model Code of Conduct.

The Congress stand in respect of Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu is much against the orders issued by the union government updating the Model Code of Conduct in March 2009 before the 15th Lok Sabha general elections held in 2009. The Congress Party was in rule with Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister when the modifications were made.

As per the orders of 2009, existing works and programmes can be continued without referring to the Election Commission even after the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. All the State-sponsored programmes including Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu also come under this category. The MCC would not come in the way of their implementation.

The Rythu Bandhu assistance of Rs.10,000 per acre ( Rs.5000 for Rabi and Rs.5000 for Kharif) was being extended by the State government for the last five and half years. It came handy for the farming community for revival of their dwindled fortunes. Farmers who are gearing up for the Rabi (Yasangi) operations were getting restive as they need the assistance more in the beginning of the season that was off to a start this month. The area under Rabi in the State was projected to touch over 80 lakh acres. Farmers are places are up in arms against the Congress for its attempts to deprive them of timely assistance.

State Fisheries Federation chairman Pittala Ravinder said the Congress leadership had proved its lack of sincerity to the cause of farmers. Calling it a conspiracy of the Congress, he wanted the party leaders to go through the 4 B of the Election Commission’s Instruction No 5 before crying hoarse against the implementation of BRS government programmes and policies.