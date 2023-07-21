Congress tries to woo Reddy community leaders

The State unit of Congress party seems to be according top priority to leaders from Reddy community, especially with corporate backgrounds and sidelining those from other sections, particularly the BCs.

04:28 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress party seems to be according top priority to leaders from Reddy community, especially with corporate backgrounds and sidelining those from other sections, particularly the BCs. Going by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s strategies in wooing the Reddy community leaders with assurance of tickets to contest the ensuing Assembly elections, things are becoming more evident.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy recently approached Yupp TV Chief Executive Officer Padi Uday Reddy to contest from Huzurabad constituency. Uday Reddy is grandson of late Sudhakar Reddy, who was renowned Congress leader and believed to be one among the close aides of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. According to party sources, Uday Reddy was also offered the option of contesting as MP. However, the industrialist has other plans. “I have not decided as of now. At present, my business is my priority. Cannot commit anything right now,” Uday Reddy told Telangana Today.

Like Yupptv founder, the State Congress has been successful in getting Orange Travels Managing Director M Sunil Reddy into the partyfold. He is keen to contest from Balkonda after securing second position in the 2018 elections from the constituency under BSP banner. Sunil Reddy formally joined the Congress in the presence of AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Thursday.

Latest news is that former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy and his daughter-in-law and Rangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anitha Reddy, are keen to join Congress. Sources say that the duo even met AICC Telangana incharge Manik Rao Thakare a few days ago. Apart from hailing from Reddy community, the common aspect among all these prospective candidates is that they have strong corporate backgrounds.

The State Congress’ tactics of focusing on Reddy community leaders is creating apprehensions among BC and other sections leaders. As it is, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks body shaming a few BC leaders and hurting their self respect have been strongly countered by the ruling BRS party Ministers and elected representatives. They had warned him to desist from making derogatory remarks against BC community.

Further, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, senior Congress leader from BC community, has been demanding that 50 percent seats to be allocated to BC leaders in Legislative bodies. At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan last week, he announced that BC Garjana public meeting would be held next month and Rahul Gandhi would be invited for the meeting, besides Congress party would also unveil its BC declaration.