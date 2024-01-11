Telangana: Congress wants to replicate Assembly results in LS polls

It was not just in Telangana, but people across the country wanted the Congress to come to power, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said

11 January 2024

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that Telangana would elect Congress candidates with a huge majority in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the people had already made up their mind.

It was not just in Telangana, but people across the country wanted the Congress to come to power, he said, stating that the Congress was striving to ensure all the wealth generated in the country belonged to people, besides utilising the resources of the nation for the people’s cause.

“People are not willing to cast their votes for parties, which distribute the nation’s wealth and assets to a few industrialists,” Bhatti Vikramarka said while addressing media persons in New Delhi on Thursday.

A team of Ministers and other Congress leaders from Telangana, who were appointed as coordinators for Parliamentary constituencies in the State, participated in a meeting conducted by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and others. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy did not attend the meeting for reasons not known.

During the meeting, the AICC leaders gave instructions on the strategies to be adopted during the elections. The aim was to ensure that Congress party wins maximum seats in the elections. To this effect, action plan would be framed by the leaders and work accordingly, he said.

On the Telangana Congress plea to Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi to contest from the State, he said people have immense love for Sonia Gandhi as she fulfilled Telangana’s decades-long dream by delivering statehood.

“A unanimous resolution was passed by the Telangana Congress appealing Sonia Gandhi to contest from the State. We are hoping our appeal will be considered and people are eagerly waiting to elect her with a thumping majority,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress was slated to win at least 14 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. “In Nalgonda constituency, Congress will win with a majority of 3 lakh votes,” Uttam Kumar said.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Telangana would get funds only if the Congress came to power at the Centre. People were keen to elect Congress, he added. The Ministers were scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad late in the evening.