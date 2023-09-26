Constitution of India or Constitution of BJP, asks Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:18 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha strongly criticised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s decision to reject the State Cabinet’s recommendation nominating Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana to MLC posts under the Governor’s quota.

She raised concerns over breach of the federal spirit by Soundararajan, which was a deviation from established constitutional norms.

Speaking to media persons after participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Chakali Ailamma organised at the State Legislative Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Kavitha pointed out that it was customary for governors to approve lists of candidates forwarded by the State governments, but Soundararajan rejected the Cabinet recommendations citing various reasons.

“I fail to understand whether it is the Constitution of India that governs the States or the Constitution of the BJP?” she asked.

The BRS MLC lamented that it was unfortunate to witness Governors acting in a manner that raises questions about the limitations of the constitutional authorities. She emphasised that such actions by the Governors across several States were being closely observed by the public.

She also highlighted the BRS party’s efforts to uplift the Backward Classes (BC) communities. However, through its actions, the BJP was repeatedly proving to be an anti-BC entity, she added.