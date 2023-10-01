Counseling sessions for PG-qualified CAS in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: Counselling sessions for Post Graduate qualified Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) from Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, and CAS (specialists) from Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), from various specialties who are willing for absorption of their services to the teaching hospitals that fall under Director of Medical Education (DME), will be held from October 3.

The list of nearly 300 CAS (specialists) who have indicated willingness for absorption of their services into DME, has been uploaded on the website www.dme.telangana.gov.in.

The medical specialties for which counselling will be held between 11 am and 1 pm include general medicine, general surgery, radio-diagnostics, pulmonary medicine, ENT, orthopedics, psychiatry, radiotherapy, forensic medicine, nephrology and plastic surgery.