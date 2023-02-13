Couple attempts suicide over land dispute at Jangaon Collectorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Jangaon: Alleging that pattadar passbook of his four acres of ancestral land was given to another person, a farmer from Pasaramadla village, Nimmala Narsinga Rao along with his wife Revathi attempted to end their lives by self-immolation on the top of collectorate building on Monday.

The incident caused commotion as many people came to the collectorate to meet officials with their grievances on every Monday. Alert police and Collectorate staff poured water and prevented the immolation bid.

Narsinga Rao later told the media that his ancestral property of four acres was registered in the name of Nimmala Yellaiah, one of their distant relatives by the then Tahsildhar Ramesh and VRO five years ago. “They were also given the pattadar passbooks even after introduction of Dharani online portal”.

He charged that he had been running from pillar to post to rectify the issue and get his name in the pattadar passbooks. “I met the Collector several times and appealed to him, but to no avail. I have all other documents that prove that I am the rightful owner,” he said. Meanwhile, Jangaon Collector Ch Shivalingaiah has asked the local Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to conduct an enquiry and submit the report at the earliest.