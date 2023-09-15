CPI(M) politburo to meet on sending representative to INDIA coordination panel

The crucial two-day politburo meeting of the CPI(M) might ultimately decide on whether the party will be sending a representative to the coordination committee

By IANS Published Date - 01:00 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Kolkata: The crucial two-day politburo meeting of the CPI(M) on Saturday and Sunday might ultimately decide on whether the party will be sending a representative to the coordination committee of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Party insiders said that the politburo wants to adopt a very cautious approach in the matter since already there are lots of cross- debates in the rank and file of the party over the very participation in the alliance. Needless to say, the cross debates are mainly in the West Bengal unit of the party over the issue of top CPI(M) leaders sharing the dais or seen in the same frame with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Generally, the politburo takes a decision on any issue, implements it and later seeks the concurrence of the central committee in the matter. But in case of sending the name of the representative for the INDIA bloc coordination committee, there is a high possibility that any initiative on this count will be taken only after taking concurrence of the central committee,” said a central committee member from West Bengal who did not wish to be named.

He also added that the comrades from West Bengal are in a confused state over the party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury sharing the dais with chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the INDIA front meetings. “Now sending any representative in the coordination committee meeting will mean sharing the dais or seen in the same frame with Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, against whom the party is organising regular protest demonstrations in West Bengal over the various financial scams in the state.” “So in such a situation it has become even more difficult for the politburo to come to a quick decision in the matter of sending representatives to the coordination committee,” the central committee said.

Currently, there are 13 members in the coordination committee of INDIA bloc and the14th berth has been kept vacant for CPI(M). After the last meeting of INDIA in Mumbai where the coordination committee was formed, it was decided that CPI(M) will name its representative for the 14th berth later.