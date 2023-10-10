CPI(M) ready to enter pre-poll alliance with ideologically similar parties in Telangana: Veerabadhram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Nalgonda: CPI(M) state secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram on Tuesday said that their party was ready for pre-poll elections with the political party, which had ideologically similarities and fighting against the communal forces.

Speaking at a media conference held at Nidmanoor in the district, Veerabhadram said that BJP has become a danger to the secularism in the country and conspired to create religious rift in the society. The countdown started for the BJP government with the emergence of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the decision to call the country as Bharath instead of India. He made it clear that renaming the country would not bring any change in the lives of the people.

He reminded that CPI(M) worked to stop the BJP from becoming strong in the state. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who talked tough against BJP, has now taken a U-turn and is talking in favor of BJP. But, there was no change in the policy of the CPI(M), he added. CPI(M) would become a partner of INDIA and would field the candidates in the assembly constituencies in Telangana state, which have decided by the party leadership, he added

He strongly criticized the BJP government for delaying implementation of women reservation even after adopting a law in the Parliament. He alleged that the women reservation bill was aimed at getting the votes of the women in the elections. The women also understood the lack of sincerity of the BJP in implementation of the women’s reservation bill.

He demanded for a caste based census on par with population census in the country.

