Cricket fever grips Hyderabad

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Workers fumigate the ground ahead of the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad: The cricket-frenzy city of Hyderabad is all decked up for the first international match in three years. All roads on Sunday will lead to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, which plays host to the series-deciding third T20 between India and Australia.

The final T20 assumes importance as the series is poised delicately with both teams winning a match each in the three-match series. However, the run-up to the match at the Uppal stadium, which hosted India in 2019 in the T20 match against West Indies, was not ideal.

The fans had to bear the brunt of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) goof-up. The ticket sale turned out to be a disaster with fans struggling to get a ticket both online and offline. Many were injured in the stampede-like situation at Gymkhana. While many criticised the association for not having proper arrangements, a few accused it of selling the tickets in ‘black’.

But come Sunday, the focus duly shifts to the action on the field. Hyderabad is known for its vociferous fans who love their cricket. The city has a rich legacy in the sport, while the fans are known for their passion. With star-studded India and Australia teams clashing in the crucial match, the fans are in for a treat.

The last international match that Hyderabad hosted was between India and West Indies, which was a cracker of a game. Virat Kohli’s brilliant unbeaten 94-run knock set up a mammoth chase for the hosts. The fans expect similar fireworks from the bats of Kohli and Rohit Sharma this time too.

Match: India vs Australia third T20

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal

Time: 7 pm

Live telecast: Star Sports 1

Stats

Recent form (last 5 matches)

India WLWLL

Australia LWLWW

Head-to-Head

Matches: 25

India won 14

Australia won 10

No result 1

Previous record at Uppal:

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

Records at the venue

Highest total: 209/4 by India

Lowest Total: 207/5 by WI

Highest score: Virat Kohli 94

Most 6s: Kohli 6

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal 2/36