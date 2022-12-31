Crime rate goes up, convictions decline in Nirmal

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Nirmal: The district recorded a marginal rise in crime rates, while conviction rates substantially declined 2022 when compared to 2021. A total of 3,089 crimes were reported in this year as against 2,714 offences in the previous year, suggesting an increase by 14 percent.

House burglaries, automobile thefts, domestic violence, kidnappings, property offences, cheatings, cybercrimes, road accidents and drunken drive cases have gone up in the district. As many as 34 kidnaps, while 14 house breakings by day were recorded in 2022 when compared to 30 kidnaps and 6 burglaries reported in 2021, indicating a rise by 13 percent and 133 percent respectively.

Similarly, the district saw a spurt in automobile thefts. It registered 60 thefts in 2022 as against 48 in 2021, showing a rise by 25 percent. As many as 8,369 drunken driving cases were recorded in this year and 3,750 in 2021, posting a whopping up by 123 percent. A sum of 91 cheatings was registered in 2022 and 71 offences in 2021, reflecting an increase by 28 percent.

But, violence against women, rapes and crimes against SC, STs dropped down. A total of 241 offices against women was reported in 2022 when compared to 255 in the corresponding period. This means the offices have come down by 5 percent. As many as 15 crimes against SC, STs were recorded in this year and it was 31 in the last year, reflecting a drop by 51 percent.

Meanwhile, the conviction rate has come down drastically. A total of 329 cases were convicted in this year as compared to 705 in 2021, reflecting a decline 114 percent. The district achieved a dubious record in the conviction by registering 34 percent. Eight accused persons were sentenced to life term imprisonment, while four persons were jailed for 10 years.