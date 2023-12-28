Crime rate up by 23.88 percent in Karimnagar

A total of 5,908 cases registered in this year as against 4,769 cases reported in 2022

Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty disclosing details about annual crime report to media persons in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: The overall crime rate in Karimnagar Police Commissionerate has increased by 23.88 percent this year with crimes like cybercrime, property offences, crime against women, SC/ST cases showing a significant increase. A total of 5,908 cases registered in this year as against 4,769 cases reported in 2022. There is a 33.06 percent increase in property crime and cases shoot up to 330 from 248.

In cybercrime cases, there is a 20.35 percent raise and the number of cases shoot up to 1608 this year from 1336 last year.

Though there is decline in rape cases to 25 from 34 last year, the overall crime against women increased and 565 cases were reported this year as against 498 cases last year. Similarly, the crime against SC/STs has also increased. While 109 cases were registered last year, the figure increased to 127. While murder cases have come down to 20 from 24, two murder for gain cases were reported.

Disclosing details of the annual crime report to media persons here on Thursday, Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Mohanty informed that they were receiving a number of complaints relating to land fraud issues. Fraudsters were changing land ownerships by creating fake documents, he informed and added that they have decided to set up a ‘special cell’ to speed up land related cases. Not only the fraudsters, who appear on the screen, investigation would be continued till the last person (main accused) was traced, CP made it clear.

A special cell would support investigation teams probing the cases such as land related, financial fraud, online fraud and others. Informing that they were also receiving a number of complaints about illegal sand transportation, CP said that they have registered 379 cases. Besides seizing vehicles transporting sand illegally, accused were already produced in the court, he informed and made it clear that they would act seriously on illegal sand transportation in the future.

Talking about cybercrime, he said that though there was adequate awareness among the public, there was an increase in cases. Besides creating awareness among the public, capacity building activity for investigation staff would also be taken up. Enforcement as well as awareness programmes would be taken up simultaneously to check the illegal circulation of ganja, he said and added that awareness programmes would be conducted in professional colleges.

CP asked the people to celebrate new-year celebrations in a peaceful manner without creating any nuisance on roads and troubles to others. Event organizers should take permission to conduct new year events, he advised and warned to register cases if events were conducted without getting permission.