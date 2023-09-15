Curtain Raiser for World Food India in Hyderabad

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, Ministry of Food Processing Industries Additional Secretary Minhaj Alam, and others were present at the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: A curtain raiser for the upcoming World Food India event was organised in Hyderabad bringing together key stakeholders in the food processing sector, on Friday.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) is organizing this international conference scheduled to be held in Delhi from November 3 to 5, in light of the International Year of Millets.

Jayesh Ranjan in his address highlighted the key features of the Telangana Summit, and the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind Millet Incubation Centre, supported under the PMFME Scheme.

Telangana is the state partner for the event and will also have a Pavilion, where start-ups and small businesses can participate and showcase their inventions at the Pavilion.

The Millet Incubation Centre offers a diverse range of processing facilities, including primary and secondary millet processing, extrusion lines for vermicelli, pasta, and noodles, bakery lines, and a puffing line. This expansion aims to double the number of entrepreneurs benefiting from these facilities and promote the nutritional value and versatility of millets, such as Sorghum, Pearl millet, Finger Millet, and others.