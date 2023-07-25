| Cyberabad Police Advise It Companies In Madhapur To Log Out In Phases To Avoid Traffic Jams

Cyberabad police advise IT companies in Madhapur to log-out in phases to avoid traffic jams

The Cyberabad police has advised the IT and ITES companies located in Madhapur and Gachibowli to follow ‘phase wise logouts in view of traffic jam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has advised the IT and ITES companies located in Madhapur and Gachibowli to follow ‘phase wise logouts in view of traffic jam in the IT corridors in view of forecast of heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police advisory came in view of the heavy traffic jam witnessed during the evening hours during rains.

Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra along with other police officials themselves monitored and managed the traffic in the IT corridor where a massive jam was witnessed on Monday evening due to heavy rains.

In Phase 1 – Companies located in IKEA to Cyber Tower Road were asked the ensure logout at 3 p.m – The companies are all companies located in Raheja Mindspace, TCS, HSBC, Dell, All companies located in Phoenix (Madhapur/ Kondapur Advance), Oracle, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra and All companies located in Purva Summit, WaterMark.

In Phase 2- Companies located at IKEA and surrounding bio-diversity and Raidurgam were asked to ensure logout at 4.30 p.m. All companies located in Knowledge City, All Companies located in Knowledge Park, T – Hub, All Companies located in Galaxy, LTI and Twitza, All companies located in Commerzone, All companies located in Skyview 10 and 20. All companies located in Diyashree Orion, All companies located in Ascendas.

In Phase 3 – Companies located in Financial District / Gachibowli – Microsoft, Infosys, Wipro, Centaurus, Broadway, Virtusa, All companies located in BSR IT Park, ICICI, All companies located in Wave Rock, Amazon, Honeywell, Hitachi, Sattva Capital, Capgemini, All companies located in Q City, All Companies located in DLF and other companies located in the area.