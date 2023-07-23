Dasoju Sravan says Congress BC leaders humiliated by TPCC chief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, accusing TPCC president A Revanth Reddy of perpetuating feudalism and arrogance, said the recent incident involving former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, who was compelled to fight for his existence on the steps of Gandhi Bhavan, was evidence of BC leaders facing humiliation within the Congress.

In a tweet, Sravan likened the hold of Revanth Reddy and other feudal forces on the Congress party to snakes occupying an anthill, stating that they unjustly treat BC leaders like Ponnam Prabhakar, Madhu Yashki, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Premlal, Nagaiah, Jagadish Neta, Nuthi Srikanth, Kethuri Venkatesh, Kailash Neta and others as slaves.

He emphasised that this was just the beginning, suggesting that more such revelations of mistreatment of BC leaders would surface in the days to come.