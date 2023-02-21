DCM, Car gutted in fire accident on NH-65 at RC Puram

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

The DCM and car that was gutted in a fire accident at Beeramguda Kaman in Sangareddy dstrict on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: A moving DCM vehicle, carrying transformer oil in plastic drums, caught fire accidentally at Beeramguda Kaman in Ramachandrapuram Mandal on Tuesday morning.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and contained in the fire. However, fire spread to a car parked on the road. Both the vehicles were totally damaged in the incident. The DCM vehicle driver jumped out of the vehicle after noticing the smoke emanating from the engine.

The incident led to massive traffic jam on busy NH-65. Fire Officer Janna Nayak said that the quick response from his team helped to contain the fire within a short time.