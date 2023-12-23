Deepa Dasmunshi appointed as AICC Telangana incharge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:36 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed Deepa Dasmunshi as the General Secretary of the Telangana Congress replacing Manikrao Thakare ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Apart from Kerala and Lakshadweep units, Deepa Dasmunshi is entrusted with the responsibility of Telangana Congress. Manikrao Thakare is appointed as General Secretary of Goa, Daman & Diu and Dadra& Nagar Haveli. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday.

Meeting postponed

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Executive Committee meeting scheduled to be conducted here on Sunday has been cancelled and it could be conducted during January first week.

The meeting has been postponed due to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with District Collectors and SPs on Sunday, party officials said.