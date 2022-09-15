Deploy additional labourers to complete cable bridge approach road works: Karimnagar Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The Collector along with Revenue and R&B officials inspected the cable bridge approach road works in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan instructed officials to increase the work force to take up round-the-clock works and complete the cable bridge approach road works on a fast track mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan instructed officials to complete cable bridge approach roads works on fast track mode by following all quality norms. He advised the officials to deploy additional labourers to continue work round the clock. Approach road works on either side of the bridge should be completed as early as possible.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, trainee collector Lenin, R&B EE Sambasivarao, RDO Anand Kumar, Tahsildhar Sudhakar and others were present.