Despite Opposition’s conspiracies, CM is taking up PRLI: Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said securing Environment Clearance (EC) for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) was a historic moment fulfilling aspirations of farmers in the once drought prone districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda.

Farmers organized a programme to celebrate the occasion PRLI securing EC at Edula reservoir here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said despite the conspiracies of opposition parties to create hurdles for PRLI works, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking up the project. In 2009, the Chief Minister had promised to supply River Krishna water to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy. After completing pending irrigation projects, the Chief Minister designed the PRLI and commenced the works on July 11, 2015, he reminded.

While, opposition parties were filing cases, the union government was delaying issues in addressing the River Krishna water share issue between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Undeterred by these challenges, the State government executed the works, he said.

No one had in the wildest dreams imagined that 10 lakh acres in Mahabubnagar and 2.50 lakh acres in Nalgonda and Rangareddy would get irrigation water. But this would become a reality soon through PRLI works, the Minister said.

As part of the project, reservoirs were being constructed to store about 90 tmc water. In future if there were insufficient rains, farmers would be ensured sufficient water supply through these reservoirs, he explained.

Successive governments in the past had turned the erstwhile Mahabubnagar into a drought-prone district. In nine years, the Chief Minister had transformed parched lands into fertile lands in the district, he said, asking local residents to question the contribution of opposition parties in the development of Mahabubnagar when they came seeking votes.