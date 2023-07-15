State Level Achievement Survey for school students across Telangana from this year

SAS will aid in assessing learning levels of the students in languages and subjects besides help introduce required grade specific interventions enabling students to achieve learning levels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

SAS will aid in assessing learning levels of the students in languages and subjects besides help introduce required grade specific interventions enabling students to achieve learning levels

Hyderabad: Starting this year, a State Level Achievement Survey (SAS) will be undertaken to assess the grade specific competencies and learning outcomes of students in all schools across the State.

The SAS, which is likely to be on the lines of the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Ministry of Education, will aid in assessing learning levels of the students in languages and subjects besides help introduce required grade specific interventions enabling students to achieve learning levels.

Disclosing this at a meeting here on Saturday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said the survey was aimed at identifying minimum learning abilities of the students at different grade levels. Presently, the NAS is conducted for Class 3, 5, 8 and 10 wherein students are assessed for skills in language, mathematics, science, social studies and environmental studies as per their grade through a simple examination.

To cover up the learning loss among the school students due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the School Education department has been holding ‘Tholimettu’ also known as the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme for Class I to V and will be soon rolling out ‘Unnati’, a Learning Improvement Programme (LIP) for Classes VI to IX from the 2023-24.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said increased wages for the midday meal scheme workers, benefitting 54,201 cook-cum-helpers currently in the government and local body schools, would be paid from this month, which would result in an additional burden of Rs.108.40 crore per year for the State government.

Officials were instructed to expeditiously complete Mana Ooru – Mana Badi / Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme works, entrust works costing more than Rs 1 crore to the School Management Committees and warned of action, if uniforms were not handed over to the students within a week.