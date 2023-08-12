District police aims to provide minimum facilities to Adivasis: SP Dr.Vineeth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Kothagudem: The district police aim to provide minimum facilities to migrant Adivasis in the district and work for their welfare, said Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G.

He along with additional SP (Operations) T. Sai Manohar and Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj launched several development works initiated by the district police in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals on Saturday.

Dr. Vineeth inaugurated a free mega medical camp organised by the local police at Boorugapadu Guthikoya village in Cherla mandal. Medical examinations by a special team of doctors from Bhadrachalam and Cherla conducted for the villagers, children and old people belonging to 50 families. Volleyball kits were given to the youth of the village.

The SP inaugurated four bridges which were built with the Central funds on Cherla to Pusuguppa road. The locals suffered as traffic was disrupted due to floods in the past; now the residents of Pusuguppa would not face any difficulty in reaching Cherla, said Dr. Vineeth, who also laid the foundation stone for construction of a protection wall at Unjupally CRPF camp. He handed over a cold press oil mill purchased at a cost of Rs.3.20 lakh to the residents of Unjupally as livelihood support.

He monitored the land survey conducted by the authorities to construct a sports complex for the youth of Lenin Colony in Cherla mandal and inspected the under construction sports complex in Dummugudem mandal.

Cherla CI Rajagopal, Dummugudem CI Ramesh, CIs Ashok and Raju Verma, SIs TVR Suri, Narsi Reddy, Keshav and staff were present.