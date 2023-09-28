DMX secures funding from DA Fleet Management Services

According to Srahanj Golla, DMX founder, the company provides innovative approach to intelligent workflow management and automation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

According to Srahanj Golla, DMX founder, the company provides innovative approach to intelligent workflow management and automation

Hyderabad: DMX (Automatrix Limited), a London-based SaaS company with development centre in Hyderabad, secured funding from DA Fleet Management Services, an Australian-based company, with Elloise Gee as the primary investor.

According to Srahanj Golla, DMX founder, the company provides innovative approach to intelligent workflow management and automation. It leverages state-of-the art technologies such as generative AI, blockchain, and robotic process automation to deliver an intelligent Workflow Automation System that ensures security, transparency, and control.

“We are thrilled about DMX’s potential to transform the landscape of workflows through intelligent automation and effective management. The support from DA Fleet Management Services, with Elloise Gee as a key investor, will enable us to reach new heights and offer our innovative solutions to a broader audience,” he said in a press release.