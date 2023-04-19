DoT gearing up to launch ‘CEIR’ to prevent misuse of data

In Telangana, the police personnel in 750 police stations are being trained to use the CEIR in coordination with the DoT and the Telangana Crime Investigation Department

Hyderabad: Lost your mobile phone and worried about your personal data landing in wrong hands?

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is all gearing up to launch a Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) wherein one can login and block their mobile phone to prevent misuse of the data.

At present, police personnel in the States and union Territories are being trained in using the CEIR which aims to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market and discourage mobile phone theft, protect consumer interest and facilitate law enforcement authorities for lawful interception.

The CEIR is intended to be implemented as a central system for all network operators to share black listed mobile devices so that gadgets blacklisted in one network do not work on other networks even if the subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card in the device is changed.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held a meeting with Commissioners of Police and the Superintendents of Police and directed that personnel at the police stations should be familiarized about it.

Additional DG Mahesh Bhagwat said if a complainant visits a police station, the receptionist there should login to the CEIR app or website and enter the details so that the gadget is immediately blocked. “If it is stolen it would take time to trace the gadgets otherwise if lost or forgotten somewhere the chances of finding it immediately are high,” he said.

Individuals can also log into the CEIR website and fill in the form and block the phone and approach the local police if the gadget is stolen.

Q. When to block the phone?

A: The user should block the IMEI of their phone if it has been lost /stolen.

Q. How to block?

A: Fill out the request registration form on ‘www.ceir.gov.in.’ For blocking the IMEI of lost/stolen phone, attach the required documents.

Q. What happens after user blocks the phone?

A: After the successful submission of blocking request, the user’s phone is blocked within 24 hours. After the phone has been blocked, it cannot be used on any network across India.

Q: When to unblock the phone?

A: The user should unblock the IMEI of their phone only if it has been found and is in possession of the user.

Q. How to unblock the phone?

A: To unblock a lost/stolen phone’s IMEI, the user has to report to local police that it is found.

After that user can unblock the phone through a form submitted on the website with a request. After submitting the form, the IMEI will be unblocked.

