Double delight for Sri Charan at Goldslam Sports Tennis Tournament

Sri Charan defeated Aayush Kotari 4-4 (7-5) in men's singles final. He then emerged top in the U-16 event after round robin format

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: M Sri Charan Reddy clinched men’s singles and U-16 boys and girls mixed event titles at the Goldslam Sports Tennis Tournament at Samson Tennis Foundation, Ameenpur recently.

Sri Charan defeated Aayush Kotari 4-4 (7-5) in men’s singles final. He then emerged top in the U-16 event after round robin format.

Results: Mixed events: U-8: Dhanvin bt Hruthi Bhavanasi 6-0; U-10: K Vihaan Reddy bt Aditya Kumar 5-2; U-12: Mokshagna Talasila bt Siddharth Sonnathi 5-2; U-14: Parth Palod bt Gowrisankar Veena 5-2; U-16: M Sri Charan Reddy bt Parth Palod; Men’s singles: M Sri Charan Reddy bt Aayush Kotari 4-4, 7-5; Men’s doubles: Sreekar-Dr pradheep pair bt Sekhar-Vishnu pair 7-2.