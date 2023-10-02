Double delight for Srinivas at Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Srinivas Reddy secured titles in the 60 singles and doubles categories in the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Srinivas Reddy secured titles in the 60 singles and doubles categories in the 14th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament at the NVK Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Monday.

Srinivas defeated SS Rath 10-0 in singles final. In doubles, he paired with Meher Prakash to beat Swaroop and Joji Reddy 10-3 for the top honours.

In the 30 category, Kannan Sethu beat Vishal 10-5 and also recorded a win in the doubles category with his partner Vijay Anand to beat Nikhil Rao and Sriram 10-8. Gajanand Mangela also recorded a doubles win beating Vijendra Giri 10-8 and won the doubles tie pairing with Vijendra to down Bose Kiran and Arfroze 10-9 (7-1) in the 40 category.

In the 50 singles final, MVSL Raju cruised past Lagadapati Sridhar 10-6 and the pair of Nandyala Narsimha Reddy and Neelkanth Damre beat MVSL Raju and Dinakar 10-6.

Sethu beat DS Rama Rao 10-4 and the duo of B Ankaih edged past V Ganapathy defeated AR Rao and Sethu 10-9 (7-5) in the 70 category finals.

Results: Final: 30 singles: Kannan Sethu bt Vishal 10-5; 30 Doubles: Kannan Sethu/Vijay Anand bt Nikhil Rao/Sriram 10-8; 40 Singles: Gajanand Mangela bt Vijendra Giri 10-8; 40 Doubles: Gajanand/Vijendra Giri bt Bose Kiran/Afroze 10-9 (7-1); 50 singles: MVSL Raju bt Lagadapati Sridhar 10-6; 50 Doubles: Nandyala Narsimha Reddy/Neelkanth Damre bt MVSL Raju/Dinakar 10-6; 60 Singles: Srinivas Reddy bt SS Rath 10-0; 60 Doubles: Meher Prakash/Srinivas Reddy bt Anand Swaroop/Joji Reddy 10-3; 70 singles: Sethu bt DS Rama Rao 10-4; 70 Doubles: B Ankaih/V Ganapathy bt AR Rao/Sethu 10-9 (7-5).