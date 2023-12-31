Double suicide: Whereabouts of woman’s husband remains untraced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Mancherial: Whereabouts of a man, whose wife and daughter were found dead in a suspected case of suicide in Mandamarri, remain unknown, making investigation into the case quite tough.

Dhanalaxmi (35), wife of a small-time papad manufacturer Mahendra Devara Murugan, and their daughter Jeevani were found hanging in their residence in Deepaknagar of Mandamarri on Tuesday night. Their son Siddharth woke up to find the bodies while Murugan was not at home. The couple hailed from Tamil Nadu.

Initially, police believed that Murugan went outside to sell papads and said the reason behind the suspected suicides would be known only after questioning him. However, Murugan has not returned home even five days after the incident. His mobile phone remained switched off, raising doubts. His location was last found in Bellampalli as per call data record analysed by the police.

Mandmarri Inspector Mahender Reddy said that Murugan left home as part of his business on Tuesday at 5 pm. Murugan last called his three borrowers from Mandamarri on the same day and told them that he would repay his loans by 9 pm on that day, but did not keep his word so far. Efforts are being made to trace him at the earliest, police stated. Murugan’s family members were advised to lodge a complaint over his missing.

Police said that Murugan had once left home and did not come back for quite a long time to evade repayment of loans in the past. Locals said that he migrated to Mandamarri from Madurai after registering losses in his business in search of livelihood. They suspected that financial crisis might have forced the woman to commit suicide.