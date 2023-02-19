Dr GSR Trust to organise young leaders workshop in Kothagudem

Dr.GSR Charitable Trust will organise a young leaders workshop with the name ‘Kothagudem Yuvashakti’ to promote leadership qualities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Dr. GSR Charitable Trust chairman Dr. G Srinivasa Rao

Kothagudem: The Dr.GSR Charitable Trust will organise a young leaders workshop with the name ‘Kothagudem Yuvashakti’ to promote leadership qualities among the youth in the district.

The trust chairman, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao said the two-day workshop was aimed at training young women and men to grow as good leaders.

He appealed to the youth who have the desire to serve the people as public representatives, have good political knowledge and have a desire to excel in politics to make use of opportunity.

Renowned and accomplished leadership coaches in the Telugu States will be training the youth in the workshop to be organised in the first or second week of March without any caste, religious and political affiliations, Dr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Hoping that the youth in the district will participate in the workshop in large numbers he informed that the interested youth can contact the numbers: 9000037676, 9000074646, 9000086767 or 9504006999 for information.